It's the last day of 2021 meaning you might be wanting to run some errands before the end of the year is up. 

However, if heading to the bank is on your list, make sure to do so early with many closing their doors in the afternoon in time for the Hogmanay celebrations.

Here's what you need to know about bank opening hours on New Year's Eve...

Are banks open on New Year's eve this year? 

Here's when banks close on New Year's eve:

Natwest - all branches close at 2pm

RBS - all branches close at 2pm

Barclays - all branches close at 2pm 

Bank of Scotland - all branches close at 2pm

Virgin Money UK - all branches close at 1pm

HSBC - all branches close at 2pm

Santander - all branches close at 2pm

Halifax - all branches close at 2pm

Are banks open on January 3 and 4 2022?

New year's day and January 2 fall on a weekend this year, like Christmas and Boxing day. 

In Scotland, January 2 is a bank holiday, however this day is not celebrated in other UK countries. 

Natwest - closed January 3

RBS - closed January 3

Barclays - closed January 3 & 4

Bank of Scotland - closed January 3 & 4

Virgin Money UK - closed January 3 & 4

HSBC - closed January 3 & 4

Santander - closed January 3 & 4

Halifax - closed January 3 & 4