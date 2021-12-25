The annual Queen's Christmas speech will take place this afternoon as her majesty reflects on the events of the past year. 

This year's broadcast will be Queen Elizabeth's first without her husband of 73-years, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. 

Her speech is expected to touch on this, as well as the difficulties associated with Covid as Omicron surges through the population. 

It comes as the Queen has cancelled her traditional family Christmas at Sandringham amid Covid concerns. 

Here's how you can watch the Queen's speech this afternoon...

What time is the Queen's Christmas speech this afternoon?

The Queen's Christmas speech will be broadcast this afternoon at 3pm.

The speech is pre-recorded in the days before Christmas and will last around 10 minutes. 

What channel is the Queen's speech on this afternoon?

The Queen's speech will be broadcast on BBC One from 3pm-3:10pm. 

The information on BBC iPlayer reads: "HM Queen Elizabeth II delivers her annual Christmas message to the Nation and Commonwealth."