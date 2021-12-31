Hogmanay is once again upon us, but do you know what it's all about?
The Scottish holiday marks the turn of the year and is celebrated on the final day of December.
Here's everything you need to know...
What is Hogmanay?
Hogmanay is the Scots word for the last day of the old year and marks the celebration of the New Year in the Scotland.
It is normally followed by further celebration on the morning of New Year's Day.
The origins of Hogmanay are unclear, but it may be derived from Norse and Gaelic observances of the winter solstice.
Customs vary throughout Scotland usually include gift-giving and visiting the homes of friends and neighbours.
What is first foot?
First foot is observed on New Year's Day, and involves being the first person to cross the threshold of a friend or neighbour and often involves the giving of symbolic gifts such as coal, shortbread, whisky, and black bun intended to bring different kinds of luck to the householder.
The first-foot is supposed to set the luck for the rest of the year.
Is Hogmanay celebrated in England?
Hogmanay refers to the New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland, while in England they simply call it New Year's Eve.
This year in Scotland, Hogmanay parties like the Edinburgh street party have been cancelled due to Covid.
