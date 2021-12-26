Big Fat Quiz of the Year will air tonight, featuring some of the country's best comedians as they take a look back at 2021.
Jimmy Carr will once again be on hosting duties as he quizzes the special guests about the events of the past year.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's show, including who will feature and how to tune in...
What time is Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021?
Big Fat Quiz of the Year will air at 9pm on Channel 4 on Sunday December 26 2021.
Which comedians will feature on Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021?
This year's line-up see's Jimmy Carr joined by James Acaster, Sara Pascoe, Judi Love, Guz Khan, Sarah Millican and Jonathan Ross.
Tweeting about her involvement in the show, Sarah Millican said: "Had a bloody lovely time last night recording Big Fat Quiz of the Year with this excellent lot. It’ll be on Ch4 on Boxing Day."
Had a bloody lovely time last night recording Big Fat Quiz of the Year with this excellent lot. It’ll be on Ch4 on Boxing Day.@1Judilove @sarapascoe #JamesAcaster @GuzKhanOfficial @jimmycarr @wossy pic.twitter.com/qO4I7WEunv— Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 7, 2021
What is Big Fat Quiz of the Year?
Big Fat Quiz of the Year is, as the name suggests, a comedy panel show in the style of a pub quiz about the year's events.
Celebrities are split into three teams of two and asked questions by the quiz masters, the answers to which they write on electronic boards.
It has taken place every year since 2004, with Jimmy Carr hosting every show.
When will the Big Fat Quiz of Everything air?
Its sister show, Big Fat Quiz of Everything will air in January.
The specific date is yet to be confirmed however it is currently expected for January 7 2022.
