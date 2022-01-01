Return to Hogwarts premieres in the UK today, which will see the reunion of the Harry Potter stars for the 20th anniversary of the first film.
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will all feature in the special, as well as Tom Felton and Helena Bonham Carter.
Speaking on a clip of the reunion, Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, said: "The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done.
"And there's something so joyous about seeing everyone and being like, 'It wasn't'."
Meanwhile Grint, who played Harry's best friend Ron said: "It's a strong bond that we'll always have.
"We're family. We'll always be part of each other's lives."
Here's how you can tune in to the Return to Hogwarts special today...
When is the Return to Hogwarts special airing?
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on January 1, 2022.
How can I watch Return to Hogwarts in the UK?
In the UK, the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will air on Sky and NOWTV.
Who else will feature in the reunion?
As well as the actors behind the three main characters, the reunion will also see Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) talk about their Potter experiences.
Joining them will be Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge) and director Chris Columbus.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.