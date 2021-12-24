Many supermarkets will shut their doors on Boxing Day to give their workers a well earned break.
It echoes a move from last year, when some of the biggest stores announced they would not open on December 26 as an act of gratitude to staff who had worked throughout the pandemic.
With this in mind, it's a good idea to make sure you are stocked up on essentials to get you through to Decemer 27.
Here are all the supermarkets that are open and closed on Boxing Day...
Which supermarkets are open on Boxing Day?
Lidl
Selected Lidl stores will be open for shortened hours - you can find out opening times using the store locator tools here.
Asda
Asda stores across Scotland will be open from 9am-6pm on Boxing Day.
Tesco
Selected Tesco stores will be open for limited hours on Boxing Day - you can find out opening times using the store locator tools here.
Co-op
Selected Co-op stores will be open for limited hours on Boxing Day - you can find out opening times using the store locator tools here.
Which supermarkets are closed on Boxing Day?
The following supermarkets are closed on Boxing Day in Scotland this year:
- Marks and Spencer
- Aldi
- Morrisons
- Sainsbury's
- Waitrose
- Iceland
