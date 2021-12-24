It's Christmas eve, which means that children everywhere will be waiting for a visit from Santa Claus tonight.
And this year you can track him as he travels round the world!
Flying across hundreds of countries in different time zones takes time, so while he may not reach the UK under the night of December 24, you can track his sleigh from Christmas eve morning.
Here's how you can track Santa this year...
How to track Santa this year?
The Norad Santa tracker has been following Santa on Christmas eve for over 60-years, and 2021 is no different.
From 9am UK time on December 24, you can track Santa as he travels round the world.
Google's Santa tracker does the same job and launches at 10am on Christmas eve.
According to Norad, Santa usually visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia.
After that, he goes up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.
However, Norad's website reads: "Santa’s route can be affected by weather, so it’s really unpredictable. NORAD coordinates with Santa’s Elf launch staff to confirm his launch time, but from that point on, Santa calls the shots. We just track him!"
