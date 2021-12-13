JOSH TAYLOR believes he gets greater recognition in the United States for his boxing achievements than he does in his own country.

The Scot was overlooked for the shortlist of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) award despite becoming the first British boxer to be crowned undisputed world champion in the four-belt era.

The Prestonpans southpaw defeated Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas in May to become the undeniable king of the super-lightweight division.

He is also listed as the seventh best fighter in the world in the latest pound-for-pound rankings.

Despite all of that, there is no place for him on a shortlist that includes Tyson Fury, Raheem Sterling, Emma Radacanu, Dame Sarah Storey, Adam Peaty and Tom Daley.

Taylor couldn’t resist a dig about the snub on social media as he tweeted: “May 22nd 2021. First person in the UK to become undisputed world boxing champion in the 4 belt era & hold all the championship belts. #HistoryMaker shove yer SPOTY right up arse.”

But, speaking before the announcement was made, he admitted his lack of profile in the rest of the UK is something that baffles him.

He said: “I’m not bothered about any of that (SPOTY) stuff. I’ve been invited but I don’t think I can go.

“Becoming undisputed champion went under the radar here but certainly in America it never did. My profile there has shot through the roof and I’ve been getting stopped left, right and centre.

“I’ve been swamped by American media and fans, folk wanting photos and autographs. On that side of the pond my profile has shot up massively since the Ramirez fight. It’s great to see my fanbase growing.

“I still get frustrated as it was the biggest achievement of my life, first person from Scotland and the UK to do it in the sport. And it went massively under the radar here which is a bit of a disappointment. We’ll go back again one day and take all the Scottish fans with me next time.”

Taylor’s next fight with Jack Catterall on February 26 will be televised live on Sky Sports, in contrast to the Ramirez contest that was only available via online streaming service Fite TV.

He added: “Sky is the biggest platform in the UK by far. It’s not before time that I’m on the platform that I deserve.”

Taylor also has an invitation to Hampden this weekend to watch his beloved Hibernian take on Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final but admits training might take precedence.

He added: “I’ve been invited to the cup final with Hibs on the 19th but I don’t know if I’m going to be able to go or not. I’ve told them yes but boxing is the bread and butter!”