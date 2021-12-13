LEE McGregor has announced that his fight against Narek Abgaryan this weekend is off due to injury and personal issues.
The Edinburgh-born bantamweight had been due to defend his European title against the Armenian in Manchester on Saturday on the undercard of Dereck Chisora's rematch with Joseph Parker.
It would have been the 24-year-old’s first bout after signing a co-promotional deal with Matchroom and Probellum.
But McGregor, who is also the British and Commonwealth champion, has had to reluctantly withdraw.
He said: “Absolutely gutted to announce I won’t be boxing this weekend.
“Tried my very best to be physically ready and was pushing through training with an injury.
“Between the injury and personal family issues I cannot fight this weekend.
“I am sorry to those who were excited to see me back in the ring. I will make up for this in 2022, more news to follow..”
McGregor, who defended his European belt against Vincent Legrande in August, could now return to the ring in a rematch against Kash Farooq early next year.
McGregor seized the British title from his fellow Scot in a pulsating fight in Glasgow in November 2019.
Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, who also represents Farooq, admitted recently that he would be looking to arrange that bout at the turn of the year.
