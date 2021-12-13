SOUTHERN KNIGHTS – the Super6 franchise run out of Melrose rugby club – have promoted from within when appointing the replacement to Rob Chrystie as the franchise’s head coach, with Bruce Ruthven being handed the role.

Ruthven is a former Melrose 1st XV captain and is currently head coach of the Greenyards outfit’s ‘Club XV’, who play in National League One. He will start in his new role in January, ahead of the latest instalment of the semi-pro league kicking-off towards the end of the Six Nations window.

He is filling the vacancy created when Chrystie – who led the Knights to the 2021 Super6 final – left to take up a role in charge of Edinburgh Rugby’s stage-three academy players.

Ruthven played 196 games for Melrose and is currently full-time rugby coordinator at Erskine Stewart’s Melville College in Edinburgh. He previously coached Watsonians during the 2019-20 season, has held various Scotland age-grade coaching roles, and is a UKCC Level 4 qualified coach.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity and challenge of the Head Coach role with the Knights," he said. "It’s an exciting time for the franchise with new beginnings and I’m sure everyone is gunning for the start of the season. I have really enjoyed my time with the Club XV and Storm [2nd XV] at Melrose Rugby and I’m confident we will see continued development from these players in the future.

"I will be moving on from Stewart`s Melville College also which has been a great institution to be involved with and has given me a lot of great memories.”

Rob Moffat, who is Co-Director of Rugby at Melrose, added: “Bruce knows how the club operates, but also has experience in a variety of roles which will give him the experience to take on this job.”

Robert Grigg has stepped up from an assistant ole to take charge of the Melrose club side until the end of this season.