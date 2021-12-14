Nicola Sturgeon is set to give two Covid statements today - one in Parliament and a televised address to the nation.

Both come as Omicron continues to surge through Scotland, with the first minister herself warning that a "tsunami" of cases was about to hit the country.

Yesterday senior SNP ministers warned that new measures were inevitable in order to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

Confirmation of these new restrictions is likely to come in today's briefings, which will also provide an overview of the current situation in Scotland.

The last two days have seen Boris Johnson and Mark Drakeford address England and Wales, with the UK prime minister delivering a pre-recorded statement on Sunday evening about booster jabs.

With the booster jab rollout also set to step up a gear in Scotland, here's what you need to know about Nicola Sturgeon's update to Parliament today...

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's update to Parliament today?

Nicola Sturgeon will update Parliament today on the Covid situation in Scotland at around 2:15pm.

This could be slightly later depending on the previous items running to time.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update today?





Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update will be streamed on Scot Parliament TV and the Scottish government's social media pages.

The statement will be live tweeted from the SNP's Twitter, and broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say today?

It looks like Nicola Sturgeon will introduce more measures today in an attempt to curb the spread of Omicron.

It is not currently clear what these measures will look like, however Humza Yousaf said yesterday that the government was working through the details.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland on Monday, the health secretary said: "I think it's inevitable we will announce additional protective measures.

"I would be reluctant to get into detail on that because we're working through that detail.

"The First Minister will rightly update parliament first tomorrow.

"It is really important that we try to do this with as much support from the Treasury which hasn't been forthcoming thus far, because we know that of course there's been an impact on businesses.

"We are looking at preventative measures again, and the First Minister will announce detail of that tomorrow."