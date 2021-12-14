NASA has revealed when ‘Santa’s sleigh’ will be visible in the UK this Christmas.

‘Santa’s sleigh’ is in fact the International Space Station and is often spotted by families searching for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Unfortunately, it will not be visible on Christmas Eve as it has been on previous years but if the kids like to get up early, it will be visible in the days leading up to the festive weekend.

How to spot ‘Santa’s sleigh’ this Christmas, according to NASA

The ‘sleigh’ will be visible to the naked eye if you know where to look, according to NASA.

NASA said: “It is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up".

Adding: "Visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and travelling thousands of miles an hour faster!”

NASA explains how you can tell it is the space stations rather than a plane because it will not change direction and will not have flashing lights.

When you can spot ‘Santa’s sleigh’ this Christmas, according to NASA

Sat Dec 18 at 7:32 AM where it will be visible for 5 minutes moving from the South to the South East

where it will be visible for 5 minutes moving from the South to the South East Sun Dec 19, 6:45 AM where it will be visible for 3 minutes moving from the South-South East to the East South East

where it will be visible for 3 minutes moving from the South-South East to the East South East Tue Dec 21, 6:46 AM where it will be visible for 6 minutes moving from the South-South West to the East

where it will be visible for 6 minutes moving from the South-South West to the East Wed Dec 22, 5:59 AM where it will be visible for 5 minutes moving from the South to the East South East

where it will be visible for 5 minutes moving from the South to the East South East Thu Dec 23, 5:14 AM where it will be visible for 2 minutes moving from the South-South East to the East South East

where it will be visible for 2 minutes moving from the South-South East to the East South East Thu Dec 23, 6:47 AM where it will be visible for 6 minutes moving from the South West to the East

To help you spot the Space Station – or Santa’s sleigh -you can download the ISS tracking app on the App Store of Google Play Store.

You can also visit NASA’s website.