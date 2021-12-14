Nicola Sturgeon is set to give two announcements today, in which she is expected to announce new measures to deal with Omicron over Christmas.

The first minister has previously warned of a "tsunami" of cases which looks likely to hit Scotland, while chief medical officer Jason Leitch has said that Omicron will likely become the dominant variant this week.

It is yet to be confirmed exactly what the Christmas measures will look like, but here's what they could include...

Limits on household mixing

The Herald has reported that limits on household mixing are under consideration to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

With the festive season approaching, people will be preparing to celebrate with family and friends, which could lead to a further spread of the virus.

Return of social distancing

A return of social distancing is understood to be under consideration.

Social distancing was first introduced right at the beginning of the pandemic and mainatined for a long period, requiring venues to ensure there was 2m between tables.

This was later reduced to 1m, before being lifted in August.

However, 1m social distancing is still required in secondary schools.

Table service in pubs and restaurants

Table service could return to hospitality settings which would limit capacity in venues.

Schools

Currently, it is understood that an early closure of schools is not being considered, despite calls from union EIS that they should close on Friday.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland yesterday, the first minister said: "We are not considering closing schools.

"I've tried to be candid with people all along that any leader that stands and says 100% anything can be ruled out forever is not being straight with you.

"But we are not considering the closure of schools. Children have suffered dispropotionately."