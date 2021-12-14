HIBERNIAN chief executive Ben Kensall has issued an update to supporters as the Leith club search for Jack Ross' successor as manager.

Ross, 45, was relieved of his duties after last week's 1-0 defeat to Livingston with David Gray, Eddie May and Craig Samson being placed in charge in the interim.

The Easter Road club face Celtic in the final of the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden on Sunday and while Kensall admitted that a 'conclusion' to their search wasn't far away, he claimed several reports in the media speculating over the new manager's identity have been 'wide of the mark'.

And the Hibs chief urged supporters to get behind Gray and the current management team - starting with Tuesday night's Premiership clash with Dundee.

"I would like to assure all supporters that we are undergoing an incredibly thorough and strategic approach as we recruit a new manager," Kensall told the club's website.

"As a club you must continuously plan for the future and have a clear plan in-place for every eventuality due to the fast-moving and ever-changing nature of the sport. This has allowed us to stay in control of this rigorous process.

"There has, unsurprisingly, been a lot of interest in the role and speculation in the media regarding the managerial position, and much of this has been wide of the mark.

"We have a clear vision for the football club. We want to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special here at a big club in Hibs.

"In summary, our process has been robust, and there is clarity and a support plan for the manager we select that will help us achieve our long-term ambitions.

"We are coming to a conclusion, but I’d urge everyone to get behind David Gray, his coaching staff, and the players at this evening’s important cinch Premiership game against Dundee, and we will update supporters in the near feature regarding an appointment."