Cirque du Soleil is bringing its world famous spectacular to Glasgow as part of the 2022 tour.
Enter a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity when the 'Corteo' show lands at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena in October.
Expect show-stopping feats as Cirque du Soleil flips, juggles and takes on insane acrobatics.
Here's how to make sure you get your hands on tickets to Cirque du Soleil's Corteo shows.
How to get Cirque du Soleil tickets
Cirque du Soleil is running shows at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena from October 12, 2022 to October 16, 2022.
There are five evening performances starting at 8pm as well as options for 1pm and 4pm.
Presale tickets for Cirque du Soleil go on sale via Live Nation on Thursday, December 16, from 9am.
What is the story of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo?
According to the official Cirque du Soleil website, the plot for Corteo follows the mourning of clown Mauro.
The official Cirque du Soleil plot reads: "The clown Mauro has passed, but his spirit is still with us. Instead of mourning, the funeral cortege celebrates the here and hereafter with laughter and exuberance.
"Rich, extravagant memories frolic with the senses. The sound of laughter peals around the stage, visions of joyous tumblers and players fascinate the eyes.
"Regret and melancholy retreat in the face of a cavalcade of lively recollections of a life gloriously lived.
"A festive parade that entertains; the perfect accolade for an artist whose life was dedicated to revelry and making merry."
