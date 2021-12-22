I’ve just had a chat with Santa Claus and he’s feeling a bit low. He’s worried he’s not P.C. anymore.
He’s gets a lot of pressure about his air miles, being overweight and even potentially spreading
Covid. Not only that, he’s fed-up eating mince pies and whisky every Christmas Eve.
So, this year, I’m making a Sirloin steak Salad for the Santa Claus in my life.
Basically, I’m making a big bowl of everything that is left in the fridge before my big Christmas order
arrives from Valvona & Crolla.
A joyous Christmas and holiday season to you all, blessings on your families and let’s hope for a
truly happy New Year.
Ingredients: (Serves one)
200-220g Scotch Beef Sirloin steak
Winter Salad leaves, cos, chicory, scarola and radicchio, washed and dried
3-4 Camone winter tomatoes, cut into eighths
2-3 spring onions, trimmed and chopped
150g mushrooms, rinsed and sliced
1 tablespoon extra- virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic peeled and sliced
Chilli flakes
100g salty cheese, feta, salted ricotta, stilton
Method:
Remove the steak from the fridge an hour before cooking.
Heat a heavy cast iron griddle pan until very hot
Season the fatty edges of the steak with salt and press them onto the griddle pan.
Hold them and press the fat onto the griddle until it is well seared and crisped.
The fat will melt and grease the pan.
Once it is well cooked, simply lay the steak flat and cook for 4 minutes, the turn to cook a further 2-3
minutes.
Season with salt and black pepper.
Remove from the heat and set aside on a warm plate to rest.
Warm the extra virgin olive oil and add the garlic and chilli.
Add the sliced mushrooms and cook until the juices start to run.
Season and set aside.
For the Dijon Vinaigrette
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon honey
Sea salt to taste
Put all the ingredients into a small bow.
Use a whisk to combine to make an emulsion.
Adjust the flavour to taste.
Assemble the salad:
Choose a large bowl.
Add the washed and drained salad leaves, tomatoes and spring onions.
Add the vinaigrette, enough to coat all the leaves.
Add the mushrooms and their juices.
Slice the steak against the grain into bit sized pieces, removing excess fat.
Add the slices and juices to the salad bowl.
Toss everything together
Crumble the salty cheese across the salad.
Leave under the Christmas tree for Santa with a large glass of Susumaniello, from A.Mano in Puglia.
Santa’s Favourite, I know.
Mary Contini OBE is a writer and Director of Valvona & Crolla ltd.
