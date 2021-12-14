FORMER Celtic midfielder Shaun Maloney is the front runner to land the manager's vacancy at Hibernian following Jack Ross' dismissal last week.

A run of just two wins in nine ultimately cost Ross his job in Leith and now Maloney - currently serving as Belgium assistant to Roberto Martinez - is believed to be the favourite to land the role.

The 38-year-old, who enjoyed two stints at Parkhead as a player, is now 2/1 to succeed Ross at Easter Road with McBookie, making him the clear favourite with the bookies.

Other candidates include Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen at 6/1, while Derek McInnes and Neil Lennon are priced at around 7/1.

The Scottish Sun are reporting that Maloney's move to the capital could be finalised within the next 24 hours, adding that Gary Caldwell - the former Wigan, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle manager, now Under-23s boss at Manchester City - will serve as his assistant.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensall released a statement on Tuesday morning where he revealed negotiations are reaching a conclusion for an attacking-minded coach.

"I would like to assure all supporters that we are undergoing an incredibly thorough and strategic approach as we recruit a new manager," Kensall told the club's website.

"As a club you must continuously plan for the future and have a clear plan in-place for every eventuality due to the fast-moving and ever-changing nature of the sport. This has allowed us to stay in control of this rigorous process.

"There has, unsurprisingly, been a lot of interest in the role and speculation in the media regarding the managerial position, and much of this has been wide of the mark.

"We have a clear vision for the football club. We want to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special here at a big club in Hibs.

"In summary, our process has been robust, and there is clarity and a support plan for the manager we select that will help us achieve our long-term ambitions.

"We are coming to a conclusion, but I’d urge everyone to get behind David Gray, his coaching staff, and the players at this evening’s important cinch Premiership game against Dundee, and we will update supporters in the near feature regarding an appointment."