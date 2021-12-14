DUNDEE captain Charlie Adam has been arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence.
The former Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder, who turned 36 last week, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning on Dundee Road West.
Police Scotland told the PA news agency: "Shortly after 4.25am on Monday 13 December, a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged for a road traffic offence in Dundee Road West, Dundee.
"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
Adam will miss Dundee's cinch Premiership match against Hibernian at Easter Road after going off injured in Saturday's defeat away to Ross County.
