18-29-year olds in Scotland will be able to book their Covid booster vaccines from tomorrow, the first minister confirmed today.

This comes as part of the Scottish government's ambitious booster scheme in the face of rising Omicron cases around the country.

Speaking on the announcement, Nicola Sturgeon said: "I can confirm that 18 to 29 year olds will be able to book online from tomorrow.

"Our aim is that by 31 December everyone over 18 will have been able to book a booster appointment.

"It is not possible to guarantee that absolutely everyone over 18 will have been vaccinated by 31 December. For a variety of reasons, some appointments will run into the new year."

Here's what you need to know about booking the booster jab...

How can I book my booster jab?

Currently everyone over the age of 30 in Scotland can book a booster jab appointment via the NHS portal if they received their second vaccine over 12-weeks ago.

From Wednesday December 15, this will be extended to all adults over the age of 18.

18-29-year-olds will be able to book their booster vaccines via the NHS portal from tomorrow.

As of 2:52pm on Tuesday December 14, the NHS Inform Scot website reads: "More information will be available soon about how 18 to 29 year olds will get their vaccine."

How will the government deal with increased demand for booster jabs?

The Covid booster jab roll out will take priority over the flu vaccine programme in the coming weeks to allow more booster appointments to be made.

The requirement to wait in a vaccine centre for 15-minutes after receiving the jab will also be dropped, in accordance with advice from the UK chief medical officers.

This will help to speed up vaccination times and enable more appointments, according to the first minister.

Health boards are working to offer additional drop in capacity within local centres, and additional venues for vaccination are also being identified, with mass vaccination centres considered where appropriate.