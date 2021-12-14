Nicola Sturgeon will give a televised address this evening, marking her second briefing of the day.

Earlier this afternoon the first minister gave her weekly Covid update to Parliament, during which she announced new measures in order to curb a rise in Omicron cases.

These new measures included an urge to keep socialising to a maximum of three households, as well as new legal requirements for businesses to introduce measures to limit the spread of Covid.

As we prepare for the first minister's second announcement of the day, here's what time to expect it and how to watch...

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's address to the nation tonight?





Nicola Sturgeon will give a televised address to the nation at 7pm tonight.

The address is titled "A Response from the First Minister" and described as "A response from Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland on the coronavirus pandemic."

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's address this evening?

Nicola Sturgeon's address will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland tonight at 7pm.

What did Nicola Sturgeon announce earlier today?

In today's update to Parliament, the first minister warned of the damaging impact the Omicron variant could have on Scotland, with the R rate potentially above 4.

As well as issuing new advice for the public and legal measures for businesses, Sturgeon urged people to come forward for PCR tests if they have symptoms.

The government is urging people to keep socialising to a minimum of three households in the run up to and the aftermath of Christmas, however this is advice and therefore not required by law.

Meanwhile, employers must enable working from home by law and new measures will be introduced for hospitality and retail.

She also delivered an update on the booster jab roll out, confirming that 18-29-year-olds will be able to book their booster vaccine from tomorrow.

Providing information about Christmas, the first minister said the the government was not issuing guidance on the size of gatherings on Christmas eve, Christmas day or Boxing Day, but advised that keeping gatherings as small as reasonable was sensible.