With over one hundred talented members, Bearsden Choir is notorious for its powerhouse large-scale performances. And the group’s Christmas shows are set to be even more impressive this year.

Taking place between Tuesday, December 21 and Christmas Day, the five Christmas performances will be broadcast online on YouTube, Facebook and the choir’s website. The special Christmas performances will take place in Kingsborough Sanctuary on Hyndland Road in Glasgow.

“We decided on Kingsborough Sanctuary,” says Director of Music Andrew Nunn. “It’s the former Hyndland Parish Church and we could see that it was a space that would not only be acoustically excellent, but also, now that the pews are removed, there is room for the 118 members taking part in the performance. This is the first that will be done unmasked.”

John adds that every member has been asked to take a Covid test on the morning of the performance. “The measures we have taken so far means that we have stayed Covid-free and we want that to remain so that we can begin the year looking forward to rehearsals for our return to the City Halls in May 2022, when we will be with our audience once again, performing a large-scale work.”

Viewers can expect Christmas carols sung to beautiful effect with four of the five pieces being completely new to the choir.

“All five pieces are by living composers and are all quite contemporary,” says Andrew. “To my mind you can’t have Christmas without John Rutter. His carols are absolutely synonymous with the season and we will be performing his wonderful, comforting Christmas Lullaby.”

The Herald has been showcasing exclusive behind the scenes snippets of Bearsden Choir practising for their big end of year Christmas concerts next week:

You can view part 8 below:

Bearsden Choir’s Countdown to Christmas will be broadcast online from December 21 to 25.

Watch at Bearsden Choir’s own website www.bearsdenchoir.com, its YouTube channel or its Facebook page. as well as The Herald’s website and Facebook page.

www.facebook.com/bearsdenchoir/