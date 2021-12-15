Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm today from Downing Street as Omicron cases rise around the UK.
It comes amid reports that the four UK nations will come together this afternoon for a Cobra meeting about the new variant, which is expected to become the dominant strain in the UK in a matter of days.
Top UK health official Dr Jenny Harries has warned this morning that the Omicron variant "is probably the most significant threat" to public health since the start of the pandemic.
She added that the UK should prepare for a "staggering" number of cases in the coming days.
In response to the new variant, the UK nations have set ambitious booster vaccine targets, aiming to roll out third jabs to all adults in a matter of weeks.
Countries have also introduced new measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Here's what we know about Boris Johnson's press conference this evening...
What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
The prime minister will hold a press conference this afternoon at 5pm.
He will be joined by Professor Chris Whitty and NHS England's Dr Nikki Kanani.
How can I watch Boris Johnson's press conference today?
The press conference is expected to be broadcast on all major news channels, including BBC news and Sky News.
Does Boris Johnson's announcement apply to Scotland?
No, Boris Johnson's announcement only applies to England.
Each of the four nations is responsible for their own pandemic response.
