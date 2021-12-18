What’s the story?

A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint.

Tell me more.

Mark Gatiss – known for The League of Gentlemen, Doctor Who, the Sherlock reboot and last year’s Dracula TV series – has adapted and directed this spooky festive tale, based on the 1904 ghost story by M.R. James.

Gulp. Go on …

Gather round. Our story begins in 1922. Edward Williams, played by Rory Kinnear, is a university museum curator specialising in the topography of the British Isles.

Robert Bathurst stars in A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint. Picture: Michael Carlo/Adorable Media/BBC

When an art dealer sends him details of an engraving – a mezzotint – depicting an old country house his interest is piqued. But then, when the picture arrives, all is not as it seems …

Stop. I’m feart.

I haven’t even got to the best part yet. Williams notices a cloaked figure in the picture where he is certain there was none before. It has a skull-like head and horribly thin limbs.

Even more chillingly, the eerie figure appears to be moving across the moonlit lawn towards the house, driven by murderous intent.

Nikesh Patel, Rory Kinnear and Robert Bathurst in A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint. Picture: Michael Carlo/Adorable Media/BBC

Yikes. Then what?

A fraught quest to confront the seemingly impossible ensues.

Who else is in the cast?

Robert Bathurst, Frances Barber, John Hopkins, Emma Cunniffe, Nikesh Patel and Tommaso Di Vincenzo.

When can I watch?

A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint is on BBC Two, Christmas Eve, 10.30pm.