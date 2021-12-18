What’s the story?

A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint.

Tell me more.

Mark Gatiss – known for The League of Gentlemen, Doctor Who, the Sherlock reboot and last year’s Dracula TV series – has adapted and directed this spooky festive tale, based on the 1904 ghost story by M.R. James.

Gulp. Go on …

Gather round. Our story begins in 1922. Edward Williams, played by Rory Kinnear, is a university museum curator specialising in the topography of the British Isles.

HeraldScotland: Robert Bathurst stars in A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint. Picture: Michael Carlo/Adorable Media/BBCRobert Bathurst stars in A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint. Picture: Michael Carlo/Adorable Media/BBC

When an art dealer sends him details of an engraving – a mezzotint – depicting an old country house his interest is piqued. But then, when the picture arrives, all is not as it seems …

Stop. I’m feart.

I haven’t even got to the best part yet. Williams notices a cloaked figure in the picture where he is certain there was none before. It has a skull-like head and horribly thin limbs.

Even more chillingly, the eerie figure appears to be moving across the moonlit lawn towards the house, driven by murderous intent.

HeraldScotland: Nikesh Patel, Rory Kinnear and Robert Bathurst in A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint. Picture: Michael Carlo/Adorable Media/BBCNikesh Patel, Rory Kinnear and Robert Bathurst in A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint. Picture: Michael Carlo/Adorable Media/BBC

Yikes. Then what?

A fraught quest to confront the seemingly impossible ensues.

Who else is in the cast?

Robert Bathurst, Frances Barber, John Hopkins, Emma Cunniffe, Nikesh Patel and Tommaso Di Vincenzo.

READ MORE: Two Doors Down Christmas Special: Elaine C Smith and Joy McAvoy on festive magic and mayhem

READ MORE: Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year: The judges reveal their festive secrets

When can I watch?

A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint is on BBC Two, Christmas Eve, 10.30pm.