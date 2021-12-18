What’s the story?
A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint.
Tell me more.
Mark Gatiss – known for The League of Gentlemen, Doctor Who, the Sherlock reboot and last year’s Dracula TV series – has adapted and directed this spooky festive tale, based on the 1904 ghost story by M.R. James.
Gulp. Go on …
Gather round. Our story begins in 1922. Edward Williams, played by Rory Kinnear, is a university museum curator specialising in the topography of the British Isles.
When an art dealer sends him details of an engraving – a mezzotint – depicting an old country house his interest is piqued. But then, when the picture arrives, all is not as it seems …
Stop. I’m feart.
I haven’t even got to the best part yet. Williams notices a cloaked figure in the picture where he is certain there was none before. It has a skull-like head and horribly thin limbs.
Even more chillingly, the eerie figure appears to be moving across the moonlit lawn towards the house, driven by murderous intent.
Yikes. Then what?
A fraught quest to confront the seemingly impossible ensues.
Who else is in the cast?
Robert Bathurst, Frances Barber, John Hopkins, Emma Cunniffe, Nikesh Patel and Tommaso Di Vincenzo.
READ MORE: Two Doors Down Christmas Special: Elaine C Smith and Joy McAvoy on festive magic and mayhem
READ MORE: Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year: The judges reveal their festive secrets
When can I watch?
A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint is on BBC Two, Christmas Eve, 10.30pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.