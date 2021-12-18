MANY thanks for giving me this opportunity. You wrote last week about the lovely Cinderella, my partner in panto and in life, and it was right you revealed how her role had been updated around Pantoland.

But what about me? Every year I’m trotted out, the astonishingly handsome Prince that I am, to be eye candy for the women – and some of the men – for audiences across the country.

Now, we can all appreciate fans want to see a very pretty face who can sing a bit and look fab in sparkly jacket and shiny tights, even if it is shameful objectification.

But this year, Oran Mor have gone too far. In their update of the Cinderella story, not only do I have to be my usual gorgeous self, but I also have to be seen as daft as the Royal Bank of Scotland staff who didn’t suspect money laundering when £265m was being carried in bin bags.

What a re-write! In order to let Cinderella off the hook for being a gold-digging opportunist, they’ve focused on our marriage difficulties and put all the blame on me!

Honestly, a man rescues a girl from the grubber, allows her to live with him in a palace, and suddenly she hates me. All I did was tell her it wasn’t a great idea if she hung out with her pals in Possil anymore. And it was maybe a good idea if she blanked her dad’s letters from Barlinnie.

One minute, she’s telling me I have gorgeous eyes. The next, my man gaze is as frightening as Boris wearing a Police uniform. She’s reading me the riot act, yelling I’m ‘reflective of the patriarchy, a self-absorbed, overly-entitled and under-educated bawbag.’ I said ‘Come on, Babes. I’m Prince Charming. The clues are in the title. I’m not Prince Andrew.’ But no, before you could say ‘Alimony, please’ she was on the phone to her lawyers.

Well, I hope I know what you’re thinking; ‘This story seems a little familiar.’ And you’re right. My Cinders is socially distant from reality, already making statements like ‘His brother’s wife didn’t like my Matalan top.’ She’s been claiming ‘The palace staff shunned me. One of them even wondered what colour our baby would be.’ Well, perhaps that was because she’s a strawberry blonde, covered by a nice dye job, and possibly has the ginger gene, so you can understand that.

As for me? I’m as popular as Omicron while she’s ‘collaborating’ on a three-book deal with Scotia Books. I hear Scotflix are pumping her with cash and Primark want her to be the face of their new range of mini kilts.

But what of freedom of speech for princes? So, here’s my appeal to writers. Give my character outline a booster jag. Try and remember that just because one goes to a swanky school for selected toff and has unimaginable advantages in life, you’re not automatically a Boris.

Cinderella 2: I Married a Numpty. Oran Mor until December 31.