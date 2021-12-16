All non-essential UK travel to France will be banned by the French government from Saturday, the BBC reports. 

People who are traveling from the UK will need to have a negative Covid test from less than 24 hours ago. 

Once in France, travelers will have to self-isolate for a week. 

However, quarantine time can end after 48 hours if you get a second negative test once in France.

The news comes following fears of the rise in Omoircron cases in the UK as yesterday hit a record high of positive cases at over 70,000. 

HeraldScotland: A Eurostar train headed for France. (PA)A Eurostar train headed for France. (PA)

The measures will apply to everyone regardless of vaccine status. 

The new measures will be officially put forward later by the French Government. 