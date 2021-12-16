Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update today ahead of First Minister's Questions as the Omicron cases in Scotland continue to surge.
It comes as the UK recorded its highest number of cases yesterday, a record that is expected to be continuously broken in the days to come.
On Tuesday, the first minister introduced new guidance on socialising and announced new legal measures for businesses to try and curb the spread of the virus.
During this announcement, the first minister said that the government would not currently be introducing guidance for Christmas day
However, deputy first minister John Swinney warned on Wednesday that they could not rule out introducing new restrictions before Christmas.
Here's what we know about Nicola Sturgeon's update today...
What time is Nicola Sturgeon's announcement today?
Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update at 12 noon today in Parliament.
It comes just days after she announced new guidance on socialising in her Parliment update, as well as giving a televised address to the nation.
How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing today?
Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing will be streamed on the Scottish Parliament TV.
What did Nicola Sturgeon announce on Tuesday?
- Three households socialising: The first minister urged people to limit socialising to three households, however this is not a legal requirement
- Legal measures for businesses: New legal guidance for retail and hospitality will be introduced in the coming week, including rules on social distancing
- Employers must enable work from home by law: Employers must now allow people to work from home where possible by law
