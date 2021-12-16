A POLAR bear has given birth to its second cub at the Highland Wildlife Park, near Aviemore.

Mum Victoria gave birth to the cub earlier this week after mating with dad Arktos back in February.

It's the second cub for the pair after Victoria previously gave birth to Hamish, the UK’s first polar bear cub in 25 years, in December 2017.

Staff at the wildlife conservation charity were delighted when they first heard the distinct high-pitched cub sounds coming from the den earlier this week but say the coming months are crucial.

CCTV footage captured in the den shows mum and cub enjoying a snooze was released by the wildlife park this morning.

Vickie Larkin, carnivore team leader at Highland Wildlife Park said: “This is a tremendous occasion which is a testament to our team’s hard-work.

“While we are excited about the new arrival, we are not celebrating quite yet as the first few weeks of a polar bear’s life is critical, with potential immune system complications and mum’s need for privacy during this time our top priority.

“Like all the animals in our care, our polar bears play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help.

"Their power to connect with people with nature and encourage behaviour change is invaluable.”

Hamish in 2018

Public viewing is closed to give mum Victoria and her youngster to give them lots of peace and quiet.

Dad Arktos and Walker, the park’s other male polar bear, can still be spotted in their enclosure.

Vickie continued: “We were hopeful Victoria and Arktos would produce another cub when they were reintroduced for the breeding season in February.

“She is a very attentive mother and we’re pleased to say they are both doing well so far. We will not know if the little one is a boy or girl until we are able to perform health checks in the spring and they will be named shortly after.

“Polar bears are born blind and do not open their eyes until they are a month old. At the moment, the youngster is about a foot long and weighs roughly the same as a guinea pig.”