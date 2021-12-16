You’re over 30 and your T levels are dropping. You’re a bodybuilder struggling to get gains. Your sex drive has died. Your “get up and go” just got up and went.

There are many reasons why you might want testosterone boosting supplements.

However, with so many supplements on the market, it’s hard to know which one to choose.

That’s why we’ve narrowed it down to our top 5 picks and given each one a winning category, so you know which one is best for your needs.

So whether you want better sex, more muscle gains, or just a general lust for life… we’ve narrowed down and reviewed the 5 best testosterone boosters.

Let’s go!

Best Testosterone Boosters: First Look

Best testosterone boosting supplements overall - Testogen Gain muscle more easily - Testo Max Increase your sex drive - Prime Male Increase energy and stamina - TestoPrime Burn extra fat - Testofuel

1. Testogen - Best Testosterone Booster Supplements

Features:

Pure natural ingredients

Improves energy, muscle growth, performance, libido, and fat loss

4 capsules a day (before breakfast)

One payment only (no additional charges)

Free worldwide tracked shipping on 2 items or more

Testogen is made in the US and UK in FDA (Food and Drugs Administration) approved facilities, so you know you are consuming well-tested and the best testosterone boosters.

Anyone above 18 can use Testogen: a normal office worker (if you feel unmotivated or tired), bodybuilders, bedroom studs - you can try it out.

The supplement guarantees you 100% pure 11 ingredients with different benefits;

D - Aspartic Acid (2352mg) : Increases hormone levels in your body, in turn boosting your testosterone production.

: Increases hormone levels in your body, in turn boosting your testosterone production. Fenugreek Extract (40mg) : Stops your testosterone from converting into estrogen (main female hormone), in turn increasing testosterone levels, mood, libido, and muscle growth.

: Stops your testosterone from converting into estrogen (main female hormone), in turn increasing testosterone levels, mood, libido, and muscle growth. Zinc (10mg) : Increases Zinc levels in your body for healthy production of testosterone.

: Increases Zinc levels in your body for healthy production of testosterone. Vitamin D3 (50mcg) : Vitamin D supplements support the healthy production of testosterone, mood, performance, sex function, and energy.

: Vitamin D supplements support the healthy production of testosterone, mood, performance, sex function, and energy. Korean Red Ginseng Extract (40mg) : Increases your testosterone, libido, and happiness levels.

: Increases your testosterone, libido, and happiness levels. Boron (8mg) : It makes sure the testosterone you produce is used for maximum benefits.

: It makes sure the testosterone you produce is used for maximum benefits. Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1 (40mg) : Allows your body to have more testosterone circulate and prevents it from converting into the female hormone.

: Allows your body to have more testosterone circulate and prevents it from converting into the female hormone. Magnesium (200g) : Increases the levels of total testosterone and free testosterone (easily used by the body) in your body.

: Increases the levels of total testosterone and free testosterone (easily used by the body) in your body. Vitamin K1 (20mcg) : Increases testosterone boosting effects in your body, mood, and brain function.

: Increases testosterone boosting effects in your body, mood, and brain function. Vitamin B6 (20mg) : Increases your testosterone production if you’re older.

: Increases your testosterone production if you’re older. Bioperine 95% Piperine (5mg): Helps your body take in more testosterone ingredients.

Cons

Relatively expensive

Why Use This Testosterone Booster Supplement?

Testogen has a wide variety of nutrients and vitamins for benefits not just to your testosterone but your brain, sexual function, and general happiness too.

The supplement is also all-natural too, so you know there won’t be any side effects if you use the right dosage.

2. Testo Max - Best Testosterone Booster Supplements For Muscle Gain and Bodybuilding

Features:

All-natural testosterone booster

Increases muscle growth, bulking, strength, stamina, & fast recovery.

4 capsules a day (20 minutes before breakfast)

One time payment

Free global shipping

Testo Max is made in the UK by Nutravita, a reputable supplement and vitamin production company.

They further send their products to top UK labs like UKAS for further testing, so you can trust their products are of high quality.

You can use Testo Max if you’re a bodybuilder, if you’re looking to gain some muscle or strength, if you want to improve libido, or if you've been diagnosed with low testosterone levels.

The booster uses all-natural ingredients and has benefits such as:

Magnesium (200mg) : If you have been diagnosed with a testosterone deficiency, Mg can help your body bring the levels back to normal.

: If you have been diagnosed with a testosterone deficiency, Mg can help your body bring the levels back to normal. Zinc (20mg) : Helps you maintain normal testosterone levels to circulate in the blood.

: Helps you maintain normal testosterone levels to circulate in the blood. Vitamin B6 (10mg) : Increases the rate by which your body absorbs the ingredients in testosterone. It also helps you improve sleep, immunity, quick recovery, general strength, and muscle building.

: Increases the rate by which your body absorbs the ingredients in testosterone. It also helps you improve sleep, immunity, quick recovery, general strength, and muscle building. Vitamin D3 (50mcg) : Helps you maintain normal muscle function, especially if you’re aging.

: Helps you maintain normal muscle function, especially if you’re aging. Vitamin K1 (20mcg) : Stimulates your body to produce more testosterone.

: Stimulates your body to produce more testosterone. D-AsparticAcid (2352mg) : It helps prevent your testosterone from converting into estrogen (the main female hormone).

: It helps prevent your testosterone from converting into estrogen (the main female hormone). Extract of nettle (40mg) : Helps increase testosterone production - available testosterone that your body could easily use.

: Helps increase testosterone production - available testosterone that your body could easily use. Extract of Fenugreek (40mg) : Improves your libido, sex performance, strength, and testosterone availability.

: Improves your libido, sex performance, strength, and testosterone availability. Ginseng extract (red) (40mg) : Helps your body free up testosterone to be used, increases hair growth, and reduces balding.

: Helps your body free up testosterone to be used, increases hair growth, and reduces balding. Boron (8mg) : Helps your body absorb more ingredients in testosterone and improves sex drive.

: Helps your body absorb more ingredients in testosterone and improves sex drive. Bioperine (5mg): Helps maintain the levels of testosterone by stopping it from converting into the female hormone.

Con

Not suitable for diabetic males

Why Use This Natural Testosterone Booster?

If used as instructed, Testo Max has no side effects as it is made of natural ingredients, all well-tested for safety.

Not only does Testo Max help in boosting testosterone levels, but it also improves general well-being like; mental health, fast recovery, good mood, and increased fat loss.

In case of queries, you can always reach customer support on call or WhatsApp 24/7. If your mental health needs help, you might also consider online therapy platforms.

3. Prime Male - Best Testosterone Booster For Increasing Sex Drive

Features:

100% natural testosterone booster

Improves libido, performance, reduces fatigue, improves mood, etc

1 tablet 4 times a day

One-time payment

Free global shipping

Prime Male supplement is manufactured in the US and UK by Roar Ambition, a sports nutrition supplements company.

You can know the boosters are from a reputable company.

If you’re 30+ and would want to improve your sex drive and performance, you might just be in luck. Prime Male can also help you if you want to gain muscle or improve your general feeling of health.

The testosterone booster has 12 ingredients with unique benefits:

Zinc (30mcg) : Helps your testes stimulate the production of testosterone.

: Helps your testes stimulate the production of testosterone. Vitamin K2 (45mcg) : Helps the booster work better and increases levels of testosterone in your body.

: Helps the booster work better and increases levels of testosterone in your body. D-Aspartic Acid (1,600mg) : Increases libido, fertility and increases testosterone by up to 42%.

: Increases libido, fertility and increases testosterone by up to 42%. Black pepper (10mg) : Increases the rate by which your body absorbs the nutrients in the supplement for maximum use.

: Increases the rate by which your body absorbs the nutrients in the supplement for maximum use. Vitamin D3 (4000UI) : Increases testosterone levels by an average of 20%, especially for people who aren’t exposed to the sun enough.

: Increases testosterone levels by an average of 20%, especially for people who aren’t exposed to the sun enough. Vitamin B6 (7.5 mg) : Increases the rate by which your body absorbs testosterone. Improves aid recovery, boosts immunity, and increases muscle gain.

: Increases the rate by which your body absorbs testosterone. Improves aid recovery, boosts immunity, and increases muscle gain. Nettle Extract (160mg) : Prevents testosterone from converting into estrogen and reduces the effects of excess female hormone levels in your body.

: Prevents testosterone from converting into estrogen and reduces the effects of excess female hormone levels in your body. Ashwagandha Extract (300g) : Reduces stress hormone and improves sexual function and body composition.

: Reduces stress hormone and improves sexual function and body composition. Magnesium (100mg) : Brings testosterone levels to normal if you suffer from testosterone deficiency.

: Brings testosterone levels to normal if you suffer from testosterone deficiency. Luteolin (60mg) : It improves the rate by which your testes produce testosterone.

: It improves the rate by which your testes produce testosterone. Korean Red Ginseng (120mg) : Increases the level of free testosterone in your body.

: Increases the level of free testosterone in your body. Boron (5mg): Increases by which your body uses testosterone for sexual functions.

Cons

It’s rather expensive

No standard results

Why Use Prime Male to Boost Testosterone Levels?

With the natural ingredients offered, Prime Male is a nice supplement to restore your sex drive and performance to levels in your 20s and early 30s.

The supplements are however made of gelatin, so it might not be good for vegans and vegetarians if you’re strict about your diet.

Still, if you do use Prime Male and you don’t feel physically better within the next 4 weeks of using the booster, you can return the supplements and be refunded.

That’s how much Prime Male believes you’ll be satisfied!

For best results when using the supplement, eat a healthy diet and do regular exercise.

4. Testoprime - Best Testosterone Booster Supplements For Increasing Energy & Stamina

Features:

All-natural ingredients

Increase physical/ mental energy, burn fat, improve confidence/mood, etc

4 capsules a day (before breakfast)

One time payment

Free global shipping

Testo Prime is manufactured in the USA by Wolfson Berg Company, an established nutritional supplement manufacturer.

The supplements are made from FDA-inspected ingredients and are clinically tested through third-party labs. So you’re guaranteed the boosters are safe.

The supplement can be used if you’re seeking to improve your strength, build muscle, improve sex drive, lose weight, etc. They’re also great for middle-aged people and older people too.

Testo Prime uses 100% 12 natural ingredients, namely:

D-Aspartic (1600mg)

Korean Red Ginseng Extract (10mg Bioperine) (120mg)

Boron (5mg)

Vitamin K2 (45mcg)

Zinc (30mg)

Vitamin D3 (5000 IU)

Vitamin B6 (7.5mg)

Extraction of Nettles (160mg)

Citrate of Magnesium (100mg)

Mucuna Pruriens Extract (300mg)

Luteolin (60mg)

Bioperine (10mg)

Benefits of Testo Prime Testosterone Boosting Supplements

Increases testosterone levels : Testo Prime has been clinically proven to averagely increase testosterone production by up to 44%.

: Testo Prime has been clinically proven to averagely increase testosterone production by up to 44%. Reduce stress levels : Testo Prime helps your body reduce the stress hormone (cortisol) and in turn improve your general mood by up to 76.1%.

: Testo Prime helps your body reduce the stress hormone (cortisol) and in turn improve your general mood by up to 76.1%. Improve lean muscle and strength : Luteolin and Mucuna Extract ingredients in Testo Prime helps your body reduce estrogen levels and prevents testosterone from converting into estrogen... in turn, reducing body fat.

: Luteolin and Mucuna Extract ingredients in Testo Prime helps your body reduce estrogen levels and prevents testosterone from converting into estrogen... in turn, reducing body fat. Improve libido and performance : The ingredient Red Ginseng helps your sexual performance, libido, and overall stamina.

: The ingredient Red Ginseng helps your sexual performance, libido, and overall stamina. General well-being: Some Testo Prime ingredients help the main ingredients build your immunity and in turn improve your general health.

Con

Rather pricey compared to other supplements

Why Use Testo Prime?

Anyone can use Testo Prime, as long as you’re above 18 and would wish to improve your testosterone.

Testo Prime is also sure of their ability to help you: They have a 100% money-back guarantee that you can use if you don’t see results using the supplement.

However, it might cause nausea in some people.

On the upside, ingredients are clinically researched, proven, and do not require a prescription for you to use. Still, if you’re taking other drugs, you should always consult a doctor.

5. Testofuel - Best Testosterone Boosters For Burning Fat

Features:

Natural ingredients

Increases strength, reduce body fat, improves mood, etc

4 capsules a day (spread through the day)

One time payment

Global delivery

Testofuel is produced in the UK by Roar Ambition, an established sports nutrition supplements manufacturing company.

So you can know their products are legitimate!

You can use Testofuel if you’re over 18 and would like to shred fat and build muscle.

You can also use it if you’re a bodybuilder, an athlete, or you’re an older man looking to boost his sex drive.

Testofuel uses all natural ingredients to boost testosterone production:

D - Aspartic Acid (2,300mg)

Vitamin D3 (4,000 UI)

Oyster Extract (100mg)

Ginseng (100mg)

Fenugreek (100mg)

Magnesium (200mg)

Vitamin B6 (5mg)

Vitamin K2 (18mg)

Zinc (10mg)

Benefits:

Increased testosterone levels : D - Aspartic Acid and Vitamin D ingredients improve your testosterone levels by 30% - 60%.

: D - Aspartic Acid and Vitamin D ingredients improve your testosterone levels by 30% - 60%. Increase libido and sexual performance : Ingredients like Oyster Extract, Fenugreek, and Ginseng help improve your libido and general performance.

: Ingredients like Oyster Extract, Fenugreek, and Ginseng help improve your libido and general performance. Increase energy and stamina : Mucuna Extract and Luteolin help your body build lean muscle and in turn increase muscle strength.

: Mucuna Extract and Luteolin help your body build lean muscle and in turn increase muscle strength. Decrease body fat : Luteolin helps your body shred fat in unwanted areas and further increases the level of testosterone.

: Luteolin helps your body shred fat in unwanted areas and further increases the level of testosterone. Boosts self-esteem: Ingredients in Testofuel help improve your general mood and boost your self-esteem.

Con

Results vary depending on a person's metabolism and physical activity

Why Testofuel?

Testofuel is manufactured by a reputable company and can be used without a prescription and can be used by anyone above the age of 18.

Not only does the supplement help you improve your libido, but it also improves your general well being and if used with the right diet and exercise it can help you gain muscle.

However, it has been reported that it can make you get more aggressive.

BEST TESTOSTERONE BOOSTER SUPPLEMENTS: FAQS

What Are Testosterone Boosters?

Testosterone Boosters are supplements that boost testosterone levels; they usually have ingredients that work together to facilitate or enhance natural testosterone production and absorption.

Benefits of testosterone boosters:

Improved mood

Increased libido (sex drive)

Increased sperm production

Helps in muscle gain

Increased beard growth etc

What Are the Symptoms of Low Testosterone Levels?

Think you might have low testosterone levels?

Look out for these signs:

Reduced sex drive

Erectile dysfunction

Less beard growth

Feeling tired all the time

Loss of body hair

Obesity

Loss of muscle mass

Symptoms of depression

Can Certain Foods Boost Testosterone Production?

Yes. These following foods can boost testosterone levels:

Oysters

Leafy Green Vegetables

Pomegranates

Beans

Tuna

Beef

Are Testosterone Supplements & Booster Vitamins Safe?

Yes.

Testosterone supplements and booster vitamins are generally safe if gotten from reputable companies that have been tested in approved facilities by third-party companies.

If the ingredients have been approved by the FDA or a similar association, that’s also a good sign that they’re safe.

Do Testosterone Supplements Cause Any Side Effects?

Yes. Some boosters are known to cause side effects like headaches, nausea, and even reduced sperm quality and production if used excessively.

You might want to stick to natural testosterone boosters.

How Quickly Do Testosterone Supplements Work?

It varies, but some have been known to increase testosterone up to 42% within a week of use.

Most men will feel a difference within 3-6 weeks of using the best testosterone booster supplements, and maximum effects on your muscle mass, mood, and sex life will occur after about 6 months.

It's worth the wait!

Can Exercise Increase Testosterone Levels?

Yes. Exercise generally improves blood flow and the general feeling of well-being in turn helps the body produce testosterone levels.

You should ideally use testosterone pills in conjunction with exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

Conclusion - Which is the Top Testosterone Boosting Supplement?

When you clock 30 years of age, Testosterone levels naturally begin to decrease.

For this reason, supplements might be an effective way to increase your sexual health, build muscle and improve general well-being.

Testogen is a great all-rounder testosterone booster with 11 natural 100% pure ingredients, helping to get your T levels back to normal.

However, Testo Max can also be a good choice if you’re looking to build some muscle, and it’s tested in the UK, which tends to be stricter about ingredient quality.

Natural testosterone boosting supplements are a great way to increase testosterone levels. However, make sure you get them from reputable sources and use the boosters with caution as they might cause side effects.