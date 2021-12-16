BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 will take place on Sunday, celebrating an action packed year of sport. 

2021's shortlist includes some of the UK's biggest sporting names, with nods to the Euros, the Olympics and the US Open. 

But who are the past winners of the prestigious prize? 

Starting all the way back in 1954, the list is pretty extensive with a total of 66 winners so far. 

Here's what you need to know about all the winners of BBC Sports Personality of the Year...

Who has won BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

2020: Lewis Hamilton - Formula One

2019: Ben Stokes - Cricket

2018: Geraint Thomas - Cycling

2017: Mo Farah - Long Distance Running

2016: Andy Murray - Tennis

2015: Andy Murray - Tennis

2014: Lewis Hamilton - Formula One

2013: Andy Murray - Tennis

2012: Bradley Wiggins - Cycling

2011: Mark Cavendish - Cycling 

2010: Tony McCoy - Horse Racing 

2009: Ryan Giggs - Football

2008: Chris Hoy - Cycling

2007: Joe Calzaghe - Boxing 

2006: Zara Tindall - Equestrian

2005: Andrew Flintoff - Cricket

2004: Kelly Holmes - Middle Distance Running

2003: Jonny Wilkinson - Rugby

2002: Paula Radcliffe - Long Distance Running

2001: David Beckham - Football

2000: Steve Redgrave - Rowing

1999: Lennox Lewis - Boxing

1998: Michael Owen - Football

1997: Greg Rusedski - Tennis

1996: Damon Hill - Formula One 

1995: Jonathan Edwards - Triple Jump

1994: Damon Hill - Formula One

1993: Linford Christie - Sprinting

1992: Nigel Mansell - Formula One 

1991: Liz McColgan - Long Distance Running

1990: Paul Gascoigne - Football

1989: Nick Faldo - Golf

1988: Steve Davis - Snooker 

1987: Fatima Whitbread - Javelin

1986: Nigel Mansell - Formula One 

1985: Barry McGuigan - Boxing 

1984: Christopher Dean & Jane Torvill - Figure Skating 

1983: Steve Cram - Middle Distance Running

1982: Daley Thompson - Decathlon

1981: Ian Botham - Cricket

1980: Robin Cousins - Figure Skating 

1979: Sebastian Coe - Middle Distance Running 

1978: Steve Ovett - Middle Distance Running

1977: Virginia Wade - Tennis 

1976: John Curry - Figure Skating 

1975: David Steele - Cricket

1974: Brendan Foster - Long Distance Running 

1973: Jackie Stewart - Formula One 

1972: Mary Peters - Pentathlon 

1971: Anne, Princess Royal - Equestrian 

1970: Henry Cooper - Boxing 

1969: Ann Jones - Tennis 

1968: David Hemery - 400m Hurdles

1967: Henry Cooper - Boxing 

1966: Bobby Moore - Football

1965: Tom Simpson - Cycling 

1964: Mary Rand - Long Jump

1963: Dorothy Hyman - Sprinting

1962: Anita Lonsbrough - Swimming 

1961: Stirling Moss - Formula One 

1960: David Broome - Show Jumping 

1959: John Surtees - Motorcycle Racing 

1958: Ian Black - Swimming 

1957: Dai Rees - Golf

1956: Jim Laker - cricket

1955: Gordon Pirie - Long Distance Running 

1954: Christopher Chataway - Long Distance Running 

When was the first BBC Sports Personality of the Year and who won? 

The first BBC Sports Personality of the Year took place in 1954.

The winner was long distance runner turned Conservative MP Christopher Chataway.

When will Sports Personality of the Year 2021 take place? 

Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday December 19 2021 at Media City UK in Salford. 

The show will start at 6:45pm on BBC One, finishing at 9pm. 

 