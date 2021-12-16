BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 will take place on Sunday, celebrating an action packed year of sport.
2021's shortlist includes some of the UK's biggest sporting names, with nods to the Euros, the Olympics and the US Open.
But who are the past winners of the prestigious prize?
Starting all the way back in 1954, the list is pretty extensive with a total of 66 winners so far.
Here's what you need to know about all the winners of BBC Sports Personality of the Year...
Who has won BBC Sports Personality of the Year?
2020: Lewis Hamilton - Formula One
2019: Ben Stokes - Cricket
2018: Geraint Thomas - Cycling
2017: Mo Farah - Long Distance Running
2016: Andy Murray - Tennis
2015: Andy Murray - Tennis
2014: Lewis Hamilton - Formula One
2013: Andy Murray - Tennis
2012: Bradley Wiggins - Cycling
2011: Mark Cavendish - Cycling
2010: Tony McCoy - Horse Racing
2009: Ryan Giggs - Football
2008: Chris Hoy - Cycling
2007: Joe Calzaghe - Boxing
2006: Zara Tindall - Equestrian
2005: Andrew Flintoff - Cricket
2004: Kelly Holmes - Middle Distance Running
2003: Jonny Wilkinson - Rugby
2002: Paula Radcliffe - Long Distance Running
2001: David Beckham - Football
2000: Steve Redgrave - Rowing
1999: Lennox Lewis - Boxing
1998: Michael Owen - Football
1997: Greg Rusedski - Tennis
1996: Damon Hill - Formula One
1995: Jonathan Edwards - Triple Jump
1994: Damon Hill - Formula One
1993: Linford Christie - Sprinting
1992: Nigel Mansell - Formula One
1991: Liz McColgan - Long Distance Running
1990: Paul Gascoigne - Football
1989: Nick Faldo - Golf
1988: Steve Davis - Snooker
1987: Fatima Whitbread - Javelin
1986: Nigel Mansell - Formula One
1985: Barry McGuigan - Boxing
1984: Christopher Dean & Jane Torvill - Figure Skating
1983: Steve Cram - Middle Distance Running
1982: Daley Thompson - Decathlon
1981: Ian Botham - Cricket
1980: Robin Cousins - Figure Skating
1979: Sebastian Coe - Middle Distance Running
1978: Steve Ovett - Middle Distance Running
1977: Virginia Wade - Tennis
1976: John Curry - Figure Skating
1975: David Steele - Cricket
1974: Brendan Foster - Long Distance Running
1973: Jackie Stewart - Formula One
1972: Mary Peters - Pentathlon
1971: Anne, Princess Royal - Equestrian
1970: Henry Cooper - Boxing
1969: Ann Jones - Tennis
1968: David Hemery - 400m Hurdles
1967: Henry Cooper - Boxing
1966: Bobby Moore - Football
1965: Tom Simpson - Cycling
1964: Mary Rand - Long Jump
1963: Dorothy Hyman - Sprinting
1962: Anita Lonsbrough - Swimming
1961: Stirling Moss - Formula One
1960: David Broome - Show Jumping
1959: John Surtees - Motorcycle Racing
1958: Ian Black - Swimming
1957: Dai Rees - Golf
1956: Jim Laker - cricket
1955: Gordon Pirie - Long Distance Running
1954: Christopher Chataway - Long Distance Running
When was the first BBC Sports Personality of the Year and who won?
The first BBC Sports Personality of the Year took place in 1954.
The winner was long distance runner turned Conservative MP Christopher Chataway.
When will Sports Personality of the Year 2021 take place?
Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday December 19 2021 at Media City UK in Salford.
The show will start at 6:45pm on BBC One, finishing at 9pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.