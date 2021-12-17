We could all use an extra boost of festive cheer this year, and Bearsden Choir are aiming to do just that with their long-awaited Christmas shows next week.
Taking place between Tuesday, December 21 and Christmas Day, the five Christmas performances will be broadcast online on YouTube, Facebook and the choir’s website. The five special Christmas performances will take place in Kingsborough Sanctuary on Hyndland Road in Glasgow.
“All five pieces are by living composers and are all quite contemporary,” says Director of Music Andrew Nunn. “To my mind you can’t have Christmas without John Rutter. His carols are absolutely synonymous with the season and we will be performing his wonderful, comforting Christmas Lullaby.”
Over the last couple of weeks The Herald has been showcasing exclusive behind the scenes snippets of Bearsden Choir practising for their big end of year Christmas concerts.
View part 9 below:
Bearsden Choir’s Countdown to Christmas will be broadcast online from December 21 to 25.
Watch at Bearsden Choir’s own website www.bearsdenchoir.com, its YouTube channel or its Facebook page. as well as The Herald’s website and Facebook page.
