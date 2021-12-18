Christmas isn't far away... and neither are Bearsden Choir's series of long-awaited Christmas performances.
Taking place between Tuesday, December 21 and Christmas Day, the five Christmas performances will be broadcast online on YouTube, Facebook and the choir’s website.
The Herald has been showcasing exclusive behind the scenes snippets of the choir practising for their big end of year Christmas concerts.
View the final of these videos, part 10, here.
