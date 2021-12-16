DUNDEE UNITED defender Ryan Edwards is adamant that he and his team-mates have behaved in line with Covid restrictions after two players returned positive tests for the virus this week.
The Tayside club face Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday on Premiership duty but will be without the services of two players after they entered self-isolation.
The squad socialised in Newcastle last weekend but Edwards insists that everyone has consistently followed the rules to the letter.
"We followed every restriction by the book," the United captain told the BBC.
"We've been spot on and we always have been. We know how serious it is.
"People's families here have been affected in very bad ways. We don't want to risk any of that.
"I've got a pregnant girlfriend who's ready to go next month. We're doing all we can.
"We wouldn't dare want to risk for ourselves or our team-mates or anyone in the public. We've been as cautious as we possibly can."
