Mass vaccination centres are to open at Hampden Park and the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of efforts to step up the Covid booster programme.
Scotland will need to deliver nearly 80,000 jags each day due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, MSPs have been told.
Opposition parties have been pushing for mass vaccination centres to open up for a number of weeks.
Derek Grieve, head of the Scottish Government’s operational vaccines division, said Hampden in Glasgow will open as a mass vaccine centre next week while the Edinburgh venue will also become available for booster jags.
During First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon listed extra vaccination facilities as well including; Ingliston and Ravenscraig. She said more centres were also being prepared.
READ MORE: How many booster vaccinations have been administered since Monday?
Deputy First Minister John Swinney told a Holyrood committee that he cannot rule out the need to introduce stricter rules over the Christmas holiday period.
He said: “I have to acknowledge that given the rapid pace of increase of Omicron cases, and the data that was shared by the Prime Minister and the chief medical officer yesterday, reinforces the points the First Minister was making on Tuesday on the severity of the threat.
“I cannot rule out that we might have to apply further constraints.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment