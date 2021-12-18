Wurlitzer Wonderland

19 December. Tickets from £6. Pollokshaws Burgh Hall, 2025 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G43 1NE.

Young Theatre Organist of the Year 2019 winner Aaron Hawthorne is hosting a two-act organ show at the Burgh Hall. There will be performances from various artists providing the perfect musical accompaniment to a Sunday afternoon.

http://scotwurlitzer.org/

Drive-In Movies

19-24 December. Entry from £32. Loch Lomond Shores, Ben Lomond Way, Balloch, G83 8QL.

Scotland’s original drive-in returns to Loch Lomond to bring some festive favourites to their screens. Following last year’s cancellation, the drive-in returns for its eighth year. Running until Christmas Eve, some of the festive films on display are Home Alone, Love Actually, Die Hard and Elf.

https://www.itison.com/drivein

Christmas Search Party Edinburgh

18 December - 9 January 2022. Various locations, Edinburgh.

Search Party Edinburgh returns for Christmas this year for a festive treasure hunt. Wrap up warm and head out into the streets of Edinburgh. Follow a trail of puzzles, games and clues, stopping off at iconic landmarks along the way.

https://searchpartyedinburgh.co.uk/

Hansel and Gretel

18-31 December. Tickets from £22. The Brunton Threatre, Ladywell Way, Musselburgh, EH21 6A.

The much loved children’s tale takes the pantomime stage in Edinburgh. The traditional story of Hansel and Gretel as they escape from the witch will be performed in full panto style complete with songs, slapstick and joining in.

https://www.thebrunton.co.uk

The Silent Night Murder

18 December - 2 January 2022. Tickets from £8.50. Online event.

A virtual murder mystery has been developed from Spirit of Glasgow’s live performances. This special Christmas edition invites you to figure out who did it, how, and why with the chance to win an Amazon voucher at the end of it.

http://silentnight.spiritofglasgow.co.uk/

Christmas Cocktail Masterclass

18-19 December. Tickets from £30. Bonnie & Wild, St James Quarter, 415-417 St James Crescent, Edinburgh,

EH1 3AE.

Raise the Bar from Glasgow are bringing their Christmas cocktail masterclass to Bonnie & Wild this weekend. Guests will have the chance to sample three signature festive cocktails before being taught how to make them.

https://raisethebarglasgow.com/eventer/

Snow Ball Ceilidh and Dinner

31 December. Tickets from £49.99. Sheraton Grand Hotel, 1 Festival Square, Edinburgh, EH3 9SR.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Snow Ball and Ceilidh returns, the two ballrooms of the historic Edinburgh Assembly Rooms are decorated in a magical winter theme, each with a live band to keep you entertained throughout the night.

https://www.edinburghhogmanaysnowball.com/

Hogmanay House

30-31 December. Tickets from £18. The Royal Scots Club and The Georgian House, Edinburgh.

If you’d prefer a more relaxed Hogmanay, head to Edinburgh’s New Town for a unique theatre show. There will be comedy, live music and tall tales exploring some of Scotland’s strangest Hogmanay traditions.

https://magicfest.co.uk

Ashton Lane Hogmanay Street Party

31 December. Tickets from £30. Ashton Lane, Glasgow.

The Ashton Lane Hogmanay party returns, promising to be bigger and better than ever. Join them under the fairy lights for one of Glasgow’s most famous New Year’s Eve celebrations. There will be street food, festive drinks, and live music at Glasgow’s only street party.

https://www.itison.com/

Hogmanay at Merchant Square

31 December. Tickets from £30. Merchant Square, Candleriggs, Glasgow, G1 1LE.

Tickets are now available for Merchant Square’s Hogmanay party. After a year of missing out on parties, start off the new year with a celebration. There will be performances from French Fling Showgirls, Emma Hale, Callum Beattie, and the Rifreshers. Plus, the famous Merchant Square Balloon drop at midnight.

Charlotte Cohen

All events may be subject to changing Covid rules