Lots of trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials need pruning and tidying over the winter months but some must be done pretty soon. So if you want to escape outdoors over the next few days or are raring to work off Ne’er Day excesses, some tasks await us.

If you’ve made a break for the garden, and haven’t done it yet, you could tidy up your exquisite hellebores by removing the leathery old leaves which often attract the fungal disorder, Hellebore leaf spot. It covers leaves and stems with unsightly brown spots and new stems may wilt. This clearing also allows the new flower stems an easy passage as they emerge.

Plenty of trees, like apples and pears, can be pruned any time over the winter but we can’t wait with Japanese maples, Acer palmatum. Unless these trees are fully dormant, they bleed sap from pruning wounds, so they’re best pruned by the end of the year.

Obviously the tree’s age, size and shape determine how we prune Japanese maples, but the overall approach is broadly similar. Avoid pruning young trees for as long as possible to let them naturally form a good shape. Do not prune their small whippy stems because, if allowed, they may grow into decent stems and pruning simply causes more of this whippy growth. And if buying a Japanese maple, check the final height suits where it’s going. Restricting height later can damage young trees.

As with all pruning, stand back and check whether you’re achieving the shape you want. Start by removing all damaged or broken stems and twigs and then go for any chunky or misshapen branches. Cut back to the join with a larger branch or stem but stop almost immediately before the collar. A damaged collar may not heal properly and larger stumps decay and become homes for pests and diseases. Then aim to create clean layers of branches which fill out bushily.

With weeping forms, you obviously start by removing dead or damaged stems and those with flaky or discoloured bark. Then completely remove any that have reached the ground. Don’t just shorten them as several shoots will spring from above the cut.

I also like to prune my climbing and rambling roses just now. They’ve only just started dropping their leaves and frosts are now putting paid to the last blooms. Although, unlike Japanese maple, I’ve still got a couple of moths in hand, I want to corral the magnificent long stems before the gales break them.

Tackling these roses couldn’t be more different to the maples. The basic rules of pruning obviously apply: know the shape you want; aim to let air and light into as much of the plant as possible; and avoid crossing and rubbing branches. But the most important thing with these vigorous plants is: never be afraid of wielding the secateurs and loppers, whatever happens.

With climbers, I start by selecting which stems will play a critical role in my overall design and trace them back to their main stems. Then turning my attention to a nearby area, I spy a failing branch, offensively crossing its neighbours and sprouting dead or spindly offshoots. That’s obviously for the chop. I’m so devoted to this execution that I don’t realise my precious stem has emerged unnoticed from the same parent, so fell it and can’t stick it back.

But never mind, there’s always a replacement or I can tweak the design to hide the gap. Plants nearly always forgive our folly.

I’m even more ruthless with ramblers where one and possibly two, depending on the plant’s age, gnarled old branch must be completely removed every year. It’s a laborious task and some nice stems may go, but ramblers have so many I don’t mind.

Plant of the week

Ilex aquifolium ‘Madame Briot’ is a holly variety that bears plenty of bright red berries. The leaves are shiny, dark green with gold yellow margins and sufficiently spiny to encourage social distancing.