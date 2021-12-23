FEW things beat the feeling of settling down in front of the telly during the festive season. Here are some of our favourite Christmas TV moments. How many do you remember?

ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES (1996)

This Christmas Day episode of Only Fools and Horses, titled Heroes and Villains, saw Del Boy and Rodney invited to a fancy dress party. They arrived dressed as Batman and Robin. Only to find out the host had died, and the planned shindig is now a wake. Classic.

READ MORE: Two Doors Down Christmas Special: Elaine C Smith and Joy McAvoy on festive magic and mayhem

EASTENDERS (1986)

Who can forget the bombshell moment when Dirty Den served Angie with divorce papers in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day? Brutal. The episode, starring Leslie Grantham and Anita Dobson as the warring couple, was watched by a record-breaking 30.1 million viewers.

Leslie Grantham and Anita Dobson as Dirty Den and Angie in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

DOCTOR WHO (2007)

There have been many glorious Christmas episodes of Doctor Who over the years, but we are rather fond of the 2007 instalment – Voyage of the Damned – which saw Kylie Minogue guest star as a waitress on a disaster-bound, interstellar RMS Titanic. David Tennant played the Doctor.

David Tennant and Kylie Minogue in the Doctor Who Christmas special Voyage of the Damned. Picture: BBC

THE SNOWMAN (1982)

Remember when there were only four TV channels? It was a big deal when the animated adaptation of Raymond Briggs' classic tale premiered on Channel 4 over Christmas (Boxing Day to be exact) almost 40 years ago.

The Snowman. Picture: Channel 4

READ MORE: Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year: The judges reveal their festive secrets

FATHER TED (1996)

Trainspotting and Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd made his debut TV appearance as one of the panic-stricken priests who became trapped within the maze of "Ireland's biggest lingerie section" in this Father Ted special. Fun fact: the scene was shot in a Dunnes Stores in Ennis.