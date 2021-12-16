SCOTT McTOMINAY is already looking forward to renewing Scotland's "rivalry" with the Republic of Ireland after the two home nations were paired alongside each other in Nations League Group B2.

The draw for the international tournament was conducted by UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday evening and put Steve Clarke's men in a group with the Irish, Ukraine and Armenia.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay - who plays in central defence at international level - admitted his relief that the team avoided yet another showdown with Israel.

And while the 25-year-old is wary of the threat posed by top seeds Ukraine, it is the fixtures against Stephen Kenny's men that bring him the most excitement.

"Of course we’re getting towards playing different teams now, no Israel, which is a little bit different for us," he said, appearing on the Scotland National Team's YouTube channel. "Maybe Ukraine might be that team!

"Whoever we play now, we’re looking forward to it. Obviously there’s a big [World Cup play-off] game against Ukraine in March and then we’ll see them again for the Nations League.

"We have a rivalry with the Republic of Ireland, too, so it’s a chance to stamp our authority on that group.

"The Ireland game will be a special atmosphere at Hampden. I feel like people can see now we’re doing good things.

"Stick with us and we’ll do our best."

McTominay was also honoured with the national team's moment of the year award for his last-gasp winner against Israel at Hampden back in October as he ghosted in at the back post and bundled the ball home.

"A moment like that, your first goal for Scotland, is something I’ll never forget," he added.

"We had been working on set-pieces that week and it was nice to see a couple go in, the one against Denmark too.

"That moment, the way the fans reacted, I haven’t seen an atmosphere like that for a long, long time.

"Once we got in the changing room we got a feeling that we’re going places.

"When you have a group looking forward to every single game, it’s powerful.

"We'll take that into the games against Ukraine – and the Nations League as well."