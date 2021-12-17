A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after four young boys died in a house fire in London.

Metropolitan Police say the 27-year-old was held after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a house fire in Sutton, south London on Thursday.

Richard Mills, the deputy commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, said: “Firstly, I’d like to acknowledge the terrible tragedy that took place last night and our thoughts remain with the family, friends and community of the sad loss of life of four young children.

“Yesterday evening, shortly before 7pm, fire crews attended the scene with eight fire engines and 60 firefighters.

“We rapidly entered the building with breathing apparatus crews and rescued four children from the building. We immediately carried out CPR resuscitation at the scene.

“The children were taken to a local hospital. And, sadly, those four children died later that evening.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown and we have fire investigation teams on scene at present along with the Metropolitan Police to determine the cause of the fire.”

On the impact of the incident on fire crews, he said: “It’s a very traumatic event.

“They (firefighters) attended a very well-developed fire; they got there in under three minutes.

“Second two machines within seven minutes.

“Entering a building and rescuing life is always a very difficult place to be. The age of the children, the fact they are so young will have a profound impact on them.”

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Rob Shepherd said: “The thoughts of everyone at the South Area Command Unit are with the family and friends of these four young children, who have suffered such a devastating and tragic loss tonight.

“I know these sentiments will be shared by the local community, Sutton and London as a whole.

“We remain on scene with our emergency service colleagues and will be working through the night and beyond. At this very early stage the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.”