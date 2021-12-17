A 62-year-old man was killed in a fatal road accident on the A90 in Aberdeenshire on Thursday afternoon.
A silver Ford Transit van and a silver Hyundai i40 car collided on the northbound carriageway of the road between Aberdeen and Peterhead near Foveran and Balmedie.
Emergency services but the driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Transit van was uninjured.
The road was closed for around nine hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place and police are now appealing for any information from the public that may help.
Sergeant Chris Smith, of North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families involved in this crash.
“We are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances of the incident and would ask anyone who was driving on the road at the time to get in contact with officers.
“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries, please speak to police.”
Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2010 of Thursday, 16 December, 2021.
