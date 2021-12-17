JASON CUMMINGS has reportedly been sent home from Dundee training after attending a live event at the Hydro last night.

The Dee striker was on stage at the podcast's live show on Thursday night as he appeared dresed as the Joker.

The Courier report Cummings was sent home by boss James McPake when he arrived for training this morning after "breaching club discipline".

It's reported Cummings has also been withdrawn from the squad for tomorrow's match against Hearts over the incident.

It's a further blow for McPake who is facing an injury crisis ahead of the match.

Captain Charlie Adam is out with a hamstring issue as is Lee Ashcroft. Shaun Byrne and Cillian Sheridan are both also missing for McPake through injury with Ryan Sweeney suspended.

The Courier report McPake could also be without Jordan Marshall, Max Anderson and Danny Mullen who are all injury doubts for the Hearts match.

Thousands packed into the Hydro in Glasgow for the live show last night hosted by Simon Ferry alongside Paul Slane and Kevin Kyle.

Dundee United's Charlie Mulgrew was also on-stage at the show as well as Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday. Guests included Paolo Di Canio and Graeme Souness.