JASON CUMMINGS has reportedly been sent home from Dundee training after attending a live event at the Hydro last night.
The Dee striker was on stage at the podcast's live show on Thursday night as he appeared dresed as the Joker.
The Courier report Cummings was sent home by boss James McPake when he arrived for training this morning after "breaching club discipline".
It's reported Cummings has also been withdrawn from the squad for tomorrow's match against Hearts over the incident.
It's a further blow for McPake who is facing an injury crisis ahead of the match.
Captain Charlie Adam is out with a hamstring issue as is Lee Ashcroft. Shaun Byrne and Cillian Sheridan are both also missing for McPake through injury with Ryan Sweeney suspended.
The Courier report McPake could also be without Jordan Marshall, Max Anderson and Danny Mullen who are all injury doubts for the Hearts match.
Thousands packed into the Hydro in Glasgow for the live show last night hosted by Simon Ferry alongside Paul Slane and Kevin Kyle.
Dundee United's Charlie Mulgrew was also on-stage at the show as well as Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday. Guests included Paolo Di Canio and Graeme Souness.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment