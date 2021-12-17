TV Presenter AJ Odudu has had to pull out of the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday night.
The decision was made following an injury Odudu has been struggling with this past week.
The announcement comes from the Strictly Twitter account that shared that AJ and professional partner Kai will be withdrawing.
From the tweet, the show said they wanted to thank the couple for an incredible 13 week run and the "pure joy they brought to the dance floor".
Sadly due to injury AJ and Kai have had to withdraw from #Strictly and won’t compete in tomorrow’s final. We want to thank them for 13 incredible weeks on the show and the pure joy they brought to the dance floor every week. ❤️ https://t.co/DlCFHiEAMc pic.twitter.com/S4K142aerd— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 17, 2021
In a statement from Odudu, she said: "I’m deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle.
“Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient, and devoted as Kai is something I’ll treasure forever."
She also added that she wanted to wish luck to her "partners in dance, John & Johannes and Rose and Giovanni. I will be cheering you on (on one leg!)."
