THE Battle of the Brits tennis event scheduled to take place in Aberdeen next week has been postponed amid rising Covid rates.
Organisers confirmed the event will not go ahead due to a sharp increase in Omicron cases in Scotland and safety of athletes and spectators.
The event was due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week but will instead be postponed until 2022.
The tournament would've seen top Scottish and English pros compete against each other at the P&J Live venue in Aberdeen.
Organiser Jamie Murray was set to be joined by brother Andy, Cam Norrie and Dan Evans for the event.
Battle of the Brits chiefs confirmed the postponement this afternoon on social media posting: "We're so sorry but due to the rising spread of COVID-19, we are going to postpone our event until 2022.
"We did everything we could to make it happen but we need to keep you safe. New dates tbc in the New Year"
And Jamie Murray added: "As a result of the rising spread of COVID-19, @BattleofTheBrit will be postponed.
"Obviously disappointing for the fans but what matters is keeping everyone safe.
"We’ve been blown away by Aberdeen’s enthusiasm for the event and looking forward to next year #battleofthebrits"
The event is now set to be held next year with tickets already purchased valid for the rescheduled date.
