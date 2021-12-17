THE EPCR board have postponed Champions and Challenge Cup matches between French and UK teams due to "exceptional circumstances".

The governing body made the decision to call-off this weekend's matches as a consequence of travel restrictions between the UK and France.

The board say they received briefings from three pro leagues but there were "insufficient assurances the matches would not be at risk" after the French government measures.

It means seven matches have been pushed back and will not be played this weekend.

However, Glasgow Warriors' match against the Exeter Chiefs tomorrow night will go ahead as planned due to neither side travelling to or from France.

An EPCR statement read: "Following a meeting of the EPCR Board today (Friday, 17 December) it has been decided that due to current exceptional circumstances, Round 2 matches in the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup between French and UK clubs scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday are postponed.

"This is a consequence of new travel measures between the UK and France which are being introduced by the French Government.

"The Board received briefings from the three professional leagues which included updated information from the respective governments, however, there were insufficient assurances that these matches would not be at risk.

"All other Round 2 matches scheduled for this evening (Friday), and over the weekend, will go ahead as planned.

"EPCR will provide a further update as soon as practicable and will continue to liaise directly with all clubs, leagues and stakeholders."

A full list of postponed fixtures is below.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP

Bath Rugby v Stade Rochelais

Sale Sharks v ASM Clermont Auvergne

Scarlets v Union Bordeaux-Bègles

Stade Toulousain v Wasps

Stade Francais Paris v Bristol Bears

EPCR CHALLENGE CUP

Worcester Warriors v Biarritz Olympique

London Irish v CA Brive