Rail ticket prices are set to jump up by nearly 4 per cent in Scotland in January for both peak and off-peak fares.

Off-peak fares have increased at a lower rate in previous years but Transport Scotland said it was a "necessary step" as it tries to recover rail revenues lost throughout the pandemic.

From January 28, ministers have agreed all fares will increase by 3.8 per cent - in line with July’s Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation.

More than £1bn has been poured into rail franchises by the Scottish Government to help keep companies afloat, but ministers say this level of funding is not sustainable in the longer term.

Graeme Dey, Minister for Transport said: “We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers however the changes we are implementing this year are essential to our wider recovery plans."

So how much more expensive will your train fare be next year?





Edinburgh to Glasgow (any route)

TODAY – AFTER 3.8% RISE – INCREASE

An annual season ticket will cost you £4,268 if you bought today but after 3.8 per cent rise it will go up by £162 to £4,430.

Tweedbank to Edinburgh

An annual season ticket to day is £2,948, at the end of January it will go up by £3,060 – an increase of £112

“For over a decade the Scottish Government has kept fares increases down by ensuring they are in line with RPI, or even lower in the case of off-peak fares. Scottish rail fares remain, on average, 20% lower than across the rest of Great Britain.

“We challenged ScotRail to develop robust plans to increase revenue, while also seeking to identify efficiency savings that help put rail services on a sustainable footing. It is only right we implement proposals, such as this increase, where they make sense given the changes in passenger travel patterns.

“However, we know that there is much work to be done in encouraging people back to rail if we are to achieve our net-zero targets. That is why we have instructed ScotRail to identify ways to encourage increased demand at the right time, in the right place, as we continue to recover from the pandemic."

Andy Bagnall, Director General of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The government’s decision to hold fares down in line with July’s inflation is welcome compared to last years’ above inflation increase and the rate of inflation right now.

“It is important that fares are set at a level that will encourage more people to travel by train in the future, helping to support a clean and fair recovery from the pandemic.

“We know the railway must not take more than its fair share from the taxpayer which is why the rail industry is working to create a financially sustainable and more passenger-focussed service that will both keep costs down long-term and attract people back to the train.”