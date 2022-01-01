SO, what calendar will you be looking at through 2022? Are you going to be gazing longingly at Harry Styles or Cliff Richard? Maybe you’ve settled for dogs or cats. Or rabbits.
Here at The Herald Magazine this year we’re making a note of our dentist appointments on our spiffing new Lesley Banks A3-sized wall calendar.
The Scottish artist who graduated from Glasgow School of Art in 1984 has been artist in residence at Edinburgh Zoo and was also the first artist in residence for Scottish Canals. Last year her exhibition Landscapes of Water was on show at Summerlee Industrial Heritage Museum as part of Visit Scotland's Year of Coasts and Waters 2020-2021 celebrations.
Her calendar this year, as can be seen here, is based around her figurative work in oils and watercolours.
Lesley Banks’s A3 calendar costs £15.95 plus postage. To order a copy, visit her website lesleybanks.com
