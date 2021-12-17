FOOD banks in Scotland are experiencing an increase in demand from people hit by the removal of the Universal Credit (UC) uplift and soaring food and energy prices before Christmas.

New research shows food banks are preparing for their most challenging Christmas with more people than ever needing support mixed with a drop in donations.

According to a survey by community giving platform Neighbourly - which Aldi partners with to distribute surplus food from its stores – 68 per cent of food banks, charities and community causes in Scotland worried about having enough food to support people this Christmas.

Neighbourly polled more than 600 food banks and community causes nationwide and found that 89% in Scotland expect this Christmas to be their busiest yet.

The survey also revealed that 71% of food banks in the country have witnessed a drop in donations in recent months – with the fallout of the pandemic and rising cost of living continuing to impact contributions.

Food banks in Scotland expect to see a 36% increase in demand over the next three months, with organisations in the area currently supporting an average of 203 people a week. More than 67% say they’ve already experienced an increase in demand since the summer.

Top 15 most in-demand items by food banks this Christmas

Tinned food

Festive treats

Toiletries

Tea/coffee

Biscuits and snacks

Breakfast cereals

Juices and soft drinks

UHT milk

Laundry and cleaning products

Dry packaged food

Rice and pasta

Gift items

Cooking sauces

Children’s toys, crafts and games

Sanitary items

Sandra Beveridge, Project Manager at Dunfermline Foodbank, said: "We will get through but donations have gone down.

"It is getting busy; the last few weeks has seen quite a steep rise in people starting to come to the food bank. Usually, it is because they need fuel and they have had to go and put money on their fuel tickets and then come to us for food.

"We are getting new people coming in and what we are finding at this time of year is that it is families and people getting benefits changed and cut, that is a big one this year."

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “The findings of our latest survey highlight that the continued impact of the pandemic, combined with increased inflation, is being very much felt by communities up and down the country, with charities and local causes feeling the effects too.

"We’d encourage anyone who is able to give back in the coming weeks to do so.”