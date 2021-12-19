BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place tonight, with viewers voting to crown one of 2021's biggest sports stars.

A shortlist of six nominees has been revealed for the top prize, including Emma Raducanu, Raheem Sterling, Sarah Storey, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley and Tyson Fury.

Throughout the night, awards will be presented to Team of the Year, Young Sports Personality of they Year and Unsung Hero among others.

Here's how you can watch tonight...

What time is BBC Sports Personality of the Year tonight?

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 will start at 18:45 on BBC One on Sunday December 19.

Who is hosting BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?





Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Balding will front this year's show.

According to the BBC iPlayer description, the show will celebrate a "sensational year of sport".

It adds: "Their full review of the year’s magical moments includes Great Britain’s magnificent Olympics and Paralympics as well as the most dramatic Euros, in which England reached the final.

"With live performances by some of the biggest names in music, it's a night packed full of emotion and inspiration, culminating in the crowning of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, as voted for by the public."

Who won last year's Sports Personality of the Year?





Lewis Hamilton won Sports Personality of the Year in 2020 after equalling Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles.

Liverpool FC won Team of the Year following their Premier League title win for the 2019/20 season, which in turn won Jurgen Klopp Coach of the Year.

MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov won World Sports Star of the Year, and Captain Sir Tom Moore won the Helen Rollason Award for his work fundraising for the NHS.

The Unsung Hero award was posthumously won by Sgt Matt Ratana, the head coach at East Grinstead Rugby Club who was killed while on duty for The Met Police in September 2020.

Tobias Meller was the winner of the Young Unsung Hero award for raising £150,000 for charity after he walked the equivalent of two marathons despite not being able to walk or stand unaided.

Young Sport Personality of the Year went to diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, while Marcus Rashford won the Expert Panel Special Award for his work campaigning against child food poverty.