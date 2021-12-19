She has a duvet pulled up to her chin and a coat by her side in case she has to get up from her living room sofa.

Mina Black is cold and exhausted but she has a Christmas to plan for husband Andrew and two grandchildren in her care - and for her grown-up grand-daughter, and her baby too.

“We’ll maybe put on the heating,” says Mr Black. From under her blanket, his wife raises her eyebrows: “You think?”.

The Blacks have tough choices to make for the holidays. They have to decide whether to eat, to rustle up some simple presents or to try to warm up their council semi. They cannot do all three.

“We can have our Christmas dinner sitting under covers and watching movies,” Mrs Black says, describing previous holidays.

“We’ll make it fun, a Duvet party,” her husband adds. But 57-year-old Mr Black, who talks with a chesty rasp, admits a sense of dread for the rest of the winter. A former demolition worker, he does not work. Doctors, he explains, found black spots on his lungs: he has COPD and emphysema.

“I’m pickled,” he said. “I always worry when winter comes, how we are going to manage. It plays on your mind.”

The constant, unrelenting cold is sapping the couple’s energy. “I am 62,” Mrs Black says. “I’m not old but I feel it.”

They are not alone. Their experience of dramatic, crippling fuel poverty is not uncommon, especially in their village, Whitecross, Falkirk, just a couple of miles from the nice cafes or Linlithgow and almost in the shadow of the energy powerhouse of Grangemouth. Why? Because some of the electric heating systems installed by their local authority landlord in their poorly insulated homes are unusually inefficient and impossibly expensive, even for relatively wealthy people. Mrs Black feeds £20 a day in to her meter. It is not enough: the old semi has leaky windows that have not been changed since Thatcher was in power, and clear gaps under doors.

These are the people left behind, left out in the cold, in Scotland’s great drive to renewable energy.

Campaigners from Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages Group say electricity usage in the area is three times the UK average. And still people are cold. Those on benefits have no choice but to switch off.

Their local MP, Martyn Day, raised the issue with power providers. He was told electricity bills for some council houses were so high they were typical of mansions with private heated swimming pools.

A few weeks ago, after a meeting held in secret because of commercial sensitivities, councillors in Falkirk announced their latest attempt to get the forgotten villages in from the cold: gas.

The local authority said it would invest £8m to put in the first infrastructure to pump the fossil fuel in the villages, including for 700 homes in Whitecross. Another household in more remote areas would get renewable solutions, such as air sourced heat pumps, the kind of reverse refrigerators most experts expect and want to see replace gas or electric boilers.

Climate change experts gasped. Gas? In 2021? The hydrocarbon is supposed to be getting phased out over the next few decades.

Nonetheless, campaigners for warm homes and residents cautiously welcomed the move. A second fuel source might give tenants some choice, they thought. But gas prices are rising, fast. And the change of fuel alone will not make drafty homes cheap to heat.

Substandard housing and inefficient central heating systems are just one of the problems facing Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages.

This area - called the Braes - is dotted with small communities such as Whitecross, which served an old brickworks, or the evocatively named California, home to a Victorian coal mine.

The industries which sustained these places have gone. Public transport is skeletal. Residents says they feel abandoned.

The area’s heating crisis is unusually acute. But, behind the scenes, the people trying to figure out Scotland’s transition to net zero, are worried.

Scottish politicians and officials are quick to boast about the country’s record on renewable electricity, one of the best in Europe. The country, however, has been one of the continent’s slowest to wean itself off fossil-fuel heating.

Green minister Patrick Harvie is in charge of a huge drive to decarbonise Scottish buildings. It is no easy feat. By 2030, a million homes and 50,000 other premises will have to convert to low-carbon heat.

Falkirk deciding to go for gas in the Braes has raised eyebrows. Is this a signal of how hard - and expensive - it is going to be to make some of the country’s homes warm and sustainable?

Day, the local MP, is not at all happy, describing the conditions some of his constituents were living as “distressing”.

“The whole thing is a just mess,” he said. “There is a myriad of problems, issues with insulation, energy efficiency, serious issues with some of the boilers that were installed. Some people’s bills are going through the roof and others are not.”

Day stresses everybody knows there is a problem and that everybody is working to find a solution - However, he is not convinced the council has found the right one.

“Looking at it from outside, and I must say I wasn't privy to the decision-making process, I wouldn't have gone down the gas route,” he said. “Historically, it may have been cheaper, but gas is getting phased out for energy provision for domestic houses “That means people are gonna have to get a change, and then probably within their lifetimes, another change.”

Day, though, understands the need for pace. The MP, with good reason, thinks the cold kills. “We have already had too many people live through too many winters with an inadequate heating system.

“The World World Health Organisation has estimated 30% of all excess deaths in this country are due to inadequate heating, fuel poverty.

“There is no way that is not a factor in the Falkirk area, because we have got a much bigger problem than other areas have.”

There are alternatives to gas, of course, such as heat pumps. The council said it is putting in some of these renewable systems in harder-to-reach places. The Scottish Government is ready to fund such schemes.

Environmentalists think the local authority has missed a trick by not taping such money.

Richard Dixon, of Friends of Earth Scotland, said: “I think Falkirk Council are about to jump in exactly the wrong direction.

“This is a time when a little negotiation with the Scottish Government could make something really good happen, something which fixes the heating problem for those houses forever. We should be able to find a solution doesn't make villagers depend on gas, which is going up in price, and which doesn't mean that they're using lots of energy because their houses are still poorly insulated.”

Dixon added: “Any approach should be a comprehensive one that looks at the fabric of the building and upgrades that and then puts in the heating system.”

Tenants are hoping for some improvements to their homes. The Blacks, for example, are expecting new doors and windows in the spring.

No council official or politician was available to speak to Herald on Sunday about what, if any, support it had sought or been offered for a fully sustainable solution to heating in the Braes. The local authority, however, did issue a statement, saying it had approved £5.5m to more than 800 council and 600 private properties over the next two and a half years.

“We have received Scottish Government grant funding of around £300,000 to help provide renewable energy supplies to a number of properties that are considered ‘off-grid’ and we have not rejected any other formal offer,” it said.

“We continue to look at any other grant funding that could be available in the future.

“Our current approach is to only install renewable energy systems in where there are no gas mains that can be installed.

“In the example of Whitecross, gas is the most cost-effective energy supply at this time for that location.

"We still have climate change as a significant priority for the council and the new gas systems have been future-proofed to use other green energy alternatives in the future.”

The council said it would stay in touch with Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages. The group's co-founder, Claire Brown, was yesterday protesting outside the council’s HQ. She was not impressed by the response. “There is no transparency,” she said. “We have people with nothing this Christmas because their power bills are so high. We are not going to give up until somebody is held accountable for this mess.”

The Scottish Government said it was “aware of the challenges facing many energy consumers in the Falkirk Braes area” and confirmed its role providing renewable heating systems for 28 local homes.

Asked if the government backed gas for the area, a spokesman said: “We would encourage individuals and housing associations to take a zero emissions approach to replacing heating systems, however we recognise that in the current energy market, these systems can have higher running costs.”

The spokesman added that some key decisions around energy are reserved to Westminster, including how power and gas are regulated, including how high bills can go. “We continue to press for more effective action by the UK Government in these areas,” he added.

Back in Whitecross, Mr Black just wants to be warm. He says he was ‘right in to the gas” but now is not sure now, with prices rising.

The Blacks are absolutely aware of the need to shift from fossil fuels. Mrs Black, though, rubs her hands together, thinking of how she, a miner’s daughter, was brought up with a toasty coal fire.

“The heat would go through the whole house,” she says, grinning at the memory. “It was brilliant.”

She would love to burn the black stuff in her hearth, she says. She knows she cannot. And should not. “What is good for the planet is good for us,” she concludes. “But, please, Falkirk Council, do something.”