ARMED police have locked down a street in Fife with residents evacuated from their homes.
Photos posted on social media shows a heavy police presence with officers carrying weapons on Mina Crescent in Kinglassie.
Officers appear to be aiming at a property having been called out after a man barricaded himself within a house, with a resident in the area describing it as a 'stand-off'.
Police have denied initial suggestions that shots had been fired and a hostage was being held at the address.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at a property in Mina Crescent, Kinglassie, after a man barricaded himself within.
"Police were called around 7.35am this morning.
"There is no risk to the wider public, however a number of residents in the same block of flats have been evacuated as a precaution.”
Dramatic footage has also shown that a huge blaze took place prior to the ongoing incident, with flames engulfing a white 4x4 vehicle.
Fire services can be seen in the area, as well as numerous police vehicles and ambulance services.
Reports from locals suggest that entry into Kinglassie is being denied, with motorists told to turn away from the area.
More to follow.
