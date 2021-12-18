JASON CUMMINGS was "unfit to train" on Friday after his appearance at Open Goal Live, James McPake has revealed.
The Dundee boss blasted the striker's "completely unacceptable" behaviour as he appeared on stage for the podcast show at the Hydro on Thursday.
Cummings was sent home from training after the stunt and McPake told BBC Sportsound he won't be back in until Monday.
The striker had been on stage dressed as the Joker during the live show watched by thousands in Glasgow.
But he was stopped from training the next morning for "breaching club discipline" after his appearance.
Quizzed on Cummings' scenario, Dee boss McPake said: “He will be away from the club until Monday and then we’ll deal with it internally.
“He was unfit to train. It’s something I’m not going to go into, but there’s enough social media and enough that I can’t deny it either.
“People will make their own minds up why he’s not involved today, but it’s not down to injury or Covid.
“Do I have to hold my hands up? Possibly. I signed Jason.
“On the whole for what he’s done, he helped us get promoted…but what he did on Thursday was completely unacceptable.
“We have a massive game today. We’ve a strong-ish XI. Let’s not make this about someone it doesn’t deserve to be about.”
